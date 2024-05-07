Her Son’s Fiancée Asked Her To Bake Over 1,000 Cookies For Their Wedding, But She Said No

Over the summer, this woman’s son is going to be getting married to his fiancée Wendy. Wendy isn’t close at all with her own mom for several different reasons, and because of that, Wendy has been all over her to basically act like a surrogate mom.

She is really uncomfortable with all of this, especially since Wendy is being so pushy. Wendy doesn’t respect boundaries, invites herself to come to things, discusses incredibly personal topics, and is extremely touchy with her.

For all of those reasons, she doesn’t like Wendy and wants to keep her distance, especially when it comes to the wedding. Additionally, her daughters dislike Wendy a lot.

Anyway, a few days ago, Wendy asked her if she would be willing to make a cookie table for the wedding.

“It is something the bride’s own mother would do with other female relatives,” she explained. “This is the first time hearing about this tradition and I did some research.”

“I would have to make over a thousand cookies from scratch to feed the wedding guests. I asked my daughters if they wanted to do it, and it was a strong no.”

“I informed her that I can not do it; it is way too much work, and I don’t have the time. She told me okay, and I thought that was it.”

She just has no interest in baking between 1,000 to 1,200 cookies all on her own with no help. After she told Wendy no to the cookie table, her son phoned her up.

He told her she’s an enormous jerk for refusing to help Wendy with the desserts. Apparently, Wendy has been crying nonstop over her refusal.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.