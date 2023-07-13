Her Niece And Nephew Called Her A Bad Aunt For Allowing Her Daughter To Leave The House Without Supervision, But Not Them

This woman is a single mother to her 15-year-old daughter, Julianna. Because of her nightshift schedule, she and her daughter have come to an agreement in the past couple of years that allows Julianna to hang out with her friends while she sleeps after getting home from work at 8 a.m.

The only rule that Julianna has is that wherever she goes must be within their town and accessible by foot or by riding her bike.

“This agreement works because she’s been able to prove that I can trust her over the years. I also have a tracker on her phone that alerts me when she leaves town,” she explains.

Recently, her sister asked if she could babysit her 12-year-old son and 14-year-old daughter while out of town.

She let her sister know that she would be working those days and would not be able to take them anywhere until later in the afternoon and would not be letting them go out on their own.

“They seemed fine with that until Saturday morning. I came home from work, made me and the kids breakfast, and Juliana left the house,” she said.

Her niece began questioning why she would let Julianna out of the house but not her or her brother. She tried to explain that the reason she wouldn’t let her niece nor her nephew out was that she had not built that trust with them and was also unable to set up a tracker on their phone since she did not own them.

This explanation still did not seem fair to her niece or nephew, and over the weekend, they continuously would wake her up asking if she could take them somewhere because they were bored of staying at the house.

Their parents even began calling her, telling her that if she couldn’t take them anywhere, then she should have just called in sick to work and that she shouldn’t let her daughter out and forbid her niece and nephew from doing so.

