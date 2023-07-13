She Went Out To Dinner With A Guy But He Said He Wasn’t Hungry Before Ordering Fries And Asking Her To Pay For Them

Dating can be painfully difficult, no matter what part of the world you’re in. Whether we’re talking about New York, Los Angeles, London, or Melbourne, much of the population in those places has experienced the horrors of modern dating.

TikToker Maggie (@everydaymaggie) is telling the story of the worst date she’s ever been on in her entire life.

Now that the nightmare is over, she’s sharing about it on TikTok, so we can all shake our heads in disgust and laugh about it.

It happened to be a Hinge date that took place in Boston. She met up with a guy at a restaurant, and the first thing he said was that he wasn’t really hungry.

Then, he asked if she wanted to eat. Maggie reminded him that he had wanted to go out to dinner, which is why they were there in the first place, so of course, she was going to eat.

They ordered their food, and he just got a side of fries. When the bill came, he asked if she could pay for everything since he hadn’t eaten much anyway.

Maggie was a little confused, but she agreed to cover the bill. Afterward, he inquired if she wanted to go somewhere else.

Maggie told him that she was going to meet up with her cousins, so they said their goodbyes.

The next thing she knew, he was following her down the street, stating that he had no further plans for the night. She felt so weird and uncomfortable that she actually invited him to come along with her.

