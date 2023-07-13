Her Uncle Just Found Out That She Existed And Bought Her A House, And Now Her Sloppy Friends Think She’s Rude For Not Allowing Them To Live With Her

This 20-year-old girl had a difficult childhood, being raised by a single mother and often struggling to make ends meet.

Her father wasn’t really around growing up, but when her paternal uncle found out that she existed recently, he purchased a home for her.

The home is perfect for her and quite spacious. There are three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and she actually transformed the living room into her bedroom for her convenience. She’s super happy with the way she decorated the space and kept up with all of her bills.

“I’m also grateful that I won’t have to struggle to find affordable rent like a lot of my friends do,” she explained.

Four of her friends, who are two sets of couples, have all been struggling to find a new place before they get evicted from their current one by the end of the year.

Because of the amount of space she now has, these friends of hers have been hinting at wanting to move in with her. However, she knows how they tend to live and isn’t sure she wants to share her space with them all.

“I love these four people more than anything, but they’re sloppy and have a tendency to host after-parties and stuff. Their current house has bottles and cans everywhere; dishes are never cleaned; they somehow have a slug problem,” she said.

Recently, she let another friend of hers move in with her because her friend was struggling financially. She also knew that this friend was going to be cleaner and calmer, so her decision was a lot easier.

However, her four friends ended up hearing about her new roommate, which was when they asked about moving into the two extra bedrooms she still had.

