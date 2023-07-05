Her Parents Want To Take Every Penny Of Her Paychecks From Her First Full-Time Job, Even Though They Make More Than $200,000 A Year

This 24-year-old woman just started working full-time about two months ago. And while she is currently in an entry-level position– earning $17.50 per hour– she’s viewing her job as a stepping stone to gain more experience before she goes back to school.

After graduating from college, she decided that she wanted to go back to school to pursue higher education.

However, before doing that, she thinks it’s a good idea to start paying off her undergraduate student loans– since she has a lot.

“My academic scholarships only covered half, and I had to use loans for the rest,” she explained.

“My parents had agreed and said my paychecks should go towards that since I still live at home.”

But, just two days ago, her parents decided to have a sit-down conversation with her. And during that discussion, she learned that her parents expected her to transfer over all of the money she had made so far.

On top of that, her parents also wanted every paycheck that she gets moving forward.

Now, she did not agree to that right away– which caused her parents to ask if she was going to “make a problem with them.”

Her parents also tried to say that her salary was not really her money. Instead, they claimed that they were supposed to be a “team” and said that they needed her paychecks more since she didn’t need any money.

