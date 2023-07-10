Her Recipe For Black Bean And Corn Salad Is Perfect For Your Next Cookout

My favorite time of year is when fresh foods finally come into season. During this time is when you’ll want easy summer salads that hit the spot.

TikToker @needmorefarmsnc is sharing a recipe for black bean and corn salad that’ll be great for your next cookout. This salad is exactly what you need, and you’ll be happy to have it on repeat for the warm weeks to come.

It’s full of fun flavors, textures, and colors. It consists of a fresh combination of corn and black beans, of course. They’re the main characters!

There are also bell peppers and avocado, which make an important contribution to the salad as well. And it’s all tossed in a fragrant cilantro and lime dressing.

Black and bean and corn salad make an excellent side dish. You could also serve it as a dip for chips or use it as a topping for grilled meats.

This recipe is as easy as they come! You’ll have a flavorful salad on your hands in just a short matter of time.

Start by pouring one and a half cups of loose corn into a large bowl. Then, add two cans of black beans. Make sure that you drain and rinse them off beforehand.

Next, throw in one chopped orange bell pepper for a pop of color, a quarter cup of diced red onions for a satisfying crunch, one chopped avocado, a quarter cup of lime juice, and one-third cup of olive oil.

The smooth, creamy texture of the avocado contrasts nicely with the corn and other veggies. If you’re making the salad a day ahead, do not add the avocado until right before serving to prevent the flesh from browning.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.