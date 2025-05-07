How To Make Lemon Posset, A Bright Dessert That Requires Just Three Ingredients

TikTok - @bonappeteach - pictured above is the lemon posset

Are you looking for a bright, stunning, and delicious treat that’s perfect for the warmer months ahead? If so, TikToker Lauren Nagel (@bonappeteach) is introducing an easy 3-ingredient dessert recipe called lemon posset. All you need are lemons, sugar, and cream—and you’ve got yourself an unbelievably yummy treat!

Originally, possets were used for medicinal purposes. It was a drink consisting of hot milk curdled with ale, wine, or another type of alcohol. It was often flavored with spices.

Nowadays, most modern versions of possets use citrus, like this lemon posset. Here’s how to make this dessert for your next gathering. Just a reminder: Mother’s Day is coming up!

Ingredients:

4 large lemons

2 cups of heavy cream

1/2 cup of granulated sugar

1 tablespoon of zest

Directions:

To make the lemon cups, start by cutting the lemons in half widthwise. Use a spoon or small knife to carefully scoop out the flesh.

Be sure not to puncture the rind. Save the lemon flesh, squeeze out the juice from it, and strain it into a bowl or cup. Set the juice aside for the filling later.

Place the halved lemon cups onto a plate or tray so that they are sitting upright. Next, make the lemon posset. Combine the heavy cream, sugar, and lemon zest into a medium-sized saucepan over medium heat.

TikTok – @bonappeteach – pictured above is the lemon posset

Stir the mixture occasionally until it comes to a gentle simmer. Let it bubble lightly for three minutes as you continue stirring.

Then, remove the pan from the heat and whisk in the lemon juice slowly. The mixture will begin to thicken naturally.

Now, it’s time to fill the lemon cups! Pour the warm posset into the prepared lemon cups. If you don’t want to use halved lemons, you can opt for small jars instead.

Transferring the posset to a measuring cup with a pour spout makes it easier to fill the lemon cups without making as much of a mess.

Allow them to cool at room temperature for about 30 minutes. Then, refrigerate them for at least 2.5 to three hours or until they have fully set. You can garnish with decorative sugar and a raspberry before serving.

