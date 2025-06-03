3 Dinners You Can Make With A Rotisserie Chicken

Jun 24, 2025
Mexican quesadilla with chicken, cheese and peppers on wooden table.
chandlervid85 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Are You Looking For Easy Dinner Ideas?

Homemade Lemon and Herb Rotisserie Chicken on a Plate, top view. Flat lay, overhead, from above. Close-up.
Liudmyla – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Raise your hand if you love rotisserie chicken (especially the bad boys they sell at Costco) and if you’re also in your lazy girl dinner era!

A rotisserie chicken is literally your answer for solving what you’re going to put on your dinner plate tonight if you despise having to invest too much of your time into feeding yourself.

Here Are 3 Dinners You Can Make With A Rotisserie Chicken

Homemade tasty rotisserie chicken on white plate, side view. Close-up.
Liudmyla – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Let’s jump right into 3 dinner ideas I have for you where the rotisserie chicken is the star of the show, but first, get out two forks and use them to shred up your rotisserie chicken before moving on.

1: BBQ Chicken Pizza

Barbeque chicken flatbread with BBQ sauce, cheese and red onion
fahrwasser – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Ingredients:

  • BBQ sauce (I personally love Ray’s No Sugar Added)
  • 1 take-and-bake pizza crust from your local grocery store
  • shredded cheddar cheese
  • red onion slices
  • cilantro (optional)
  • rotisserie chicken, shredded

Instructions:

To make your BBQ chicken pizza, start by following what your take and bake crust instructions say to set your oven to.

Next, grab a bowl and mix together some of your shredded rotisserie chicken and enough BBQ sauce to cover the pieces evenly. Just keep adding and mixing until you get to your ideal amount of sauce.

Take your pizza crust, and with the back of a spoon, spread out a layer of the BBQ sauce, then add a sprinkling of shredded cheddar cheese, and top it off with your BBQ sauce-covered chicken. Pop it in the oven and cook according to the crust instructions.

2: Pesto Chicken Sandwich

pesto chicken Sandwich
ChefAMax – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Ingredients:

  • pesto (store bought is perfect, since we are going for simple)
  • bread
  • sliced mozzarella cheese
  • sliced Roma tomatoes (or you can use sundried, whatever you prefer)
  • rotisserie chicken, shredded

Instructions:

To start, grab your favorite bread and slice it, if need be, in half. Take your favorite pesto, brush a generous layer on your bottom slice of bread, and add your shredded rotisserie chicken, a second layer of pesto, slices of mozzarella cheese, and slices of tomatoes.

Put the top layer of bread on. Optional step: pop it in the oven for a few minutes to allow everything to melt together.

3: Chicken Quesadillas

Mexican quesadilla with chicken, cheese and peppers on wooden table.
chandlervid85 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Ingredients:

  • flour tortillas
  • shredded cheese
  • butter or olive oil
  • fajita seasoning
  • rotisserie chicken, shredded
  • salsa, sour cream, or guacamole to dip your quesadillas in

Instructions:

First, put butter or oil in a nonstick pan and heat it over medium-high heat. I make your chicken quesadillas by mixing some salsa with rotisserie chicken and fajita seasoning, and then using that as the filling, but if you’re not a salsa fan, skip that and just use fajita seasoning!

Now, get one of your tortillas, place it on a cutting board, and add shredded cheese and chicken to half of it. Fold your tortilla in half (it will resemble a little taco), and place it in your pan. Leave it cooking for three minutes, flip to the other side, and in three more minutes, you’re done!

You can also eyeball it and take it out as soon as the tortilla browns up and the cheese looks melted. Serve your quesadillas with your favorite things to dip it in, like guacamole, sour cream, or salsa.

By Bre Avery Zacharski
Hi, I'm Bre, Chip Chick's CEO! I have a degree in Textile/Surface Design from The Fashion Institute of Technology. ... More about Bre Avery Zacharski

