Crockpot Jalapeño Popper Corn Dip Will Be The Star Of Your Memorial Day Cookout

Memorial Day is exactly one week from today, so I’m sure you’re starting to think about what dish deserves a spot on your table.

Chips and dips are, of course, staples, but if you’re looking for a dip that kicks it up a notch, you need to check out this crockpot jalapeño popper corn dip from Stormi, who goes by @sssstormi on TikTok!

Stormi says that this dip is so good, it’s her go-to when she, you know, has to bribe someone to do something for her.

“Let’s make something I make when I want to bribe people, because this is the number one thing people tell me to bring all the time, and if I need a babysitter and I tell them I will make this, they are 90% more likely to say yes,” Stormi explained in her video.

Let’s get into exactly what you need to get going on the dip!

Ingredients:

3 cans of corn

2 diced jalapeño peppers

sour cream

shaved Parmesan cheese

Mexican-style shredded cheese

1 block of cream cheese

chopped cooked bacon

chopped cilantro

salt

pepper

Instructions:

Take out your crockpot, drain the three cans of corn, and add them in. Next, mix in your diced jalapeños and a generous amount of sour cream. Add in a few handfuls of shaved Parmesan cheese and Mexican-style shredded cheese.

Stir everything together well, then cut up a block of cream cheese into cubes, since Stormi says this helps everything melt together better.

Put the lid on your crockpot and cook on high for about one to two hours. Mix again, and now you will add in your chopped and cooked bacon and cilantro (if you like this; Stormi skipped it this time since she did not have it on hand).

To finish, sprinkle in some salt and pepper, and you’re done! Make sure to serve this dip with your favorite chips.

Will you be trying this for Memorial Day?

