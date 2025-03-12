How To Make Water Pie, Which Was Popular During The Great Depression

TikTok - @rachaellsrecipes - pictured above is water pie

A water pie may not sound very appealing, but don’t knock it until you try it! It tastes a lot better than you think. The recipe was borne out of necessity during the Great Depression when ingredients were scarce.

They allowed people going through hard times to enjoy something sweet from the few ingredients they had.

The pie is made by pouring water into a prepared pie crust and adding just a few pantry staples. It requires a total of just six ingredients—pie crust, water, flour, sugar, butter, and vanilla extract—perfect for a household with limited resources.

After the Great Depression ended, water pie stuck around due to its low cost and simplicity. TikToker Rachaell (@rachaellsrecipes) is sharing a recipe for water pie if you would like to try making this historical dessert.

According to the caption of her video, water pie tastes like a giant sugar cookie and has a custard-like consistency. Here’s how to get started!

Ingredients 1 unbaked pie crust

1 1/2 cups of water

3 tablespoons of all-purpose flour

3/4 cup of sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla

5 tablespoons of unsalted butter

Instructions

Start by preheating the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, line a nine-inch pie pan with pie crust. Use a fork to poke some holes in the bottom. Then, pour in the water and sprinkle flour and sugar across the entire surface.

TikTok – @rachaellsrecipes – pictured above is the water pie

Add the vanilla and slices of butter. Finally, place the pie on a baking sheet and transfer it to the oven. Bake it at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 25 to 30 minutes.

Afterward, reduce the heat to 325 degrees and bake for another 30 minutes. Allow the pie to cool completely for three to four hours before cutting into it.

In the comments section, several TikTok users made water pie themselves and reported back on the results. They also added some ways to elevate the recipe.

“I made one for history class when we talked about the great depression, and honestly, it was pretty good,” shared one user.

“If you make this again, squeeze a lime into it. It makes it almost like a key lime pie,” commented another.

“My aunt made it with sprite instead of water, not terrible,” wrote a third.

