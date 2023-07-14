Her Teen Son Has Been Abusing Alcohol, So When He Called Her Up Drunk Asking Her To Come Get Him, She Said No And Let Him Walk Home In The Rain

This mother has a 17-year-old son named Aaron, and while she used to have full custody of him, as he got older, he wanted to spend more time with his dad.

His father, however, was an alcoholic, so she was pretty hesitant about letting her son spend a lot of time with him. But at 15-years-old, she felt as though her son was old enough to make that choice on his own.

Unfortunately, not long after Aaron turned 17, his father passed away due to complications of alcohol abuse.

She did not speak to his father or that side of the family very often and decided against attending the funeral, even though she knew that her son had a closer relationship with his father and was really struggling with his passing.

“Aaron is understandably in a lot of pain. He’d bonded very closely with his dad in the time he was with him, and it doesn’t seem like he learned anything from his demise, either,” she explained.

While he was growing up, she always warned her son that if he ever started drinking, then she would want nothing to do with him.

Now, however, Aaron knows that she can’t stick to her word and has been constantly drunk and abusing alcohol.

One day, he broke into her wine cabinet and was so drunk by the time she got home that she had to take him to the hospital.

Although she’s tried to get him to join support groups and use resources provided by his school, he refuses to take any interest in going.

