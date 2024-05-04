He Doesn’t Want To Adapt His Annual “Meatstravaganza” Barbecue To Accommodate His Sister’s New Vegan Boyfriend, So She’s Threatening Not To Attend The Celebration Anymore

Every single summer, this man throws a big barbecue bash with the goal of “celebrating all things meat.” So, his friends and family members have affectionately begun calling his event the “Meatstravaganza.”

“It’s an event everyone looks forward to, complete with a trophy for the best homemade BBQ sauce and a brisket cook-off,” he said.

However, his sister recently started dating a new guy, who is vegan and asked if her boyfriend could attend the barbecue. He was completely fine with having another guest, too, and figured the more people, the merrier.

But then, his sister apparently expected him to provide vegan food options at the barbecue for her boyfriend, and he was pretty taken aback.

“I’m all for inclusivity, but this is a day dedicated to meat,” he explained.

“I suggested, half-jokingly, that he could maybe just eat the garnishes (lettuce, tomatoes, onions) off the burgers, not thinking it would be a big deal.”

Well, his sister didn’t find his response funny and instead just became really upset. She also said it was rude to invite someone to an event yet not cater to their dietary needs.

In turn, he pointed out how the entire theme of the barbecue has been the same for over one decade, and everyone invited knows it’s all about meat.

“Plus, last-minute changes to include a full vegan menu seemed daunting and, honestly, a bit out of place for the spirit of the Meatstravaganza,” he reasoned.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.