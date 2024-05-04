He Hired A Carpenter To Fix All Of His Girlfriend’s DIY Home Projects While She Was Out Of Town, But Now She Won’t Stop Ranting About The “Shoddy” Work He Did

This 29-year-old man has been in a two-year relationship with his girlfriend, 36, and they live together in a home he inherited. His girlfriend was thrilled about home repair projects they could do when she first moved into his house.

Before this, she’d only ever rented apartments, so she wouldn’t have gotten her deposits back if she’d renovated them. He was willing to allow his girlfriend to do home repair projects at first, but after a while, it became clear that she made awful decisions and didn’t do a good job when completing the projects.

Each project his girlfriend did was a total catastrophe. The first project she decided to do was install a shelf next to the toilet, and he didn’t understand why she thought this was a good idea in the first place. When his girlfriend suggested this, he wasn’t too keen on it.

“I said the toilet was already in a pretty narrow space, and a shelf would cramp it more. When I got home from work that day, I found an unlevel shelf hastily screwed into the wall at the height of my shoulder,” he said.

If he were of shorter stature, the shelf’s height wouldn’t necessarily have been a problem, but he’s tall. Sitting on the toilet, he has to hunch forward and squeeze his shoulders inward because the shelf narrows the space even more.

After installing the bathroom shelf, his girlfriend told him the curtains in their guest room were too long. The curtains used to belong to his late grandma and were of great quality, and he said they could purchase different ones. However, she thought it was better to “hem” his grandmother’s curtains.

When she did this, she used regular scissors rather than fabric scissors. His girlfriend didn’t measure or think through how much fabric she wanted to cut off the curtains.

She cut off material from the bottom of the curtains, and if they put the curtains at their lowest, they’re only an inch above the floor. At the highest, they’re six inches from the ground. Since then, his girlfriend has frantically completed numerous other terrible DIY projects.

“She put DIY wallpaper on a bathroom wall, which has air bubbles and is, you guessed it, uneven and sloppily cut. She put a shoe closet in our entrance that prevents us from opening the door more than 80 degrees,” he explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.