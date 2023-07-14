Her Sister Had An Affair With Her Ex-Fiancé And Went On What Was Supposed To Be Her Honeymoon, So Now She Doesn’t Want Her Sister At Her Upcoming Wedding

About three years ago, this 29-year-old woman was excitedly preparing for her wedding with her ex-fiancé.

They had a venue booked, a honeymoon booked and paid for in full, and all of their entertainment sorted out. She and her fiancé had also paid for her wedding gown, the bridesmaids’ dresses, the groomsmen’s tuxedos, and the catering.

“Everything was sorted. I was ready to marry the love of my life,” she recalled.

Yet, just two weeks before she was set to tie the knot, her ex-fiancé called off the wedding. He barely gave her any explanation and simply cut off contact with her.

So, she was obviously both extremely confused and incredibly heartbroken.

Yet, just a couple of weeks later, she found out what had really happened.

While on Facebook, she discovered that her own 24-year-old sister had gone with her ex-fiancé on the trip that she had booked for her honeymoon!

And after that, she learned that her sister and her ex-fiancé had actually been sneaking around behind her back for nine whole months leading up to the wedding.

So, once she found out about the affair, she cut her sister off. At the same time, her sister stayed with her ex-fiancé, and their relationship only lasted six months before he left her sister.

