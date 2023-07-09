He’s Refusing To Make An Exception To His Child-Free Wedding Rule For His Sister, And Now She’s Threatening Not To Go

This guy is currently engaged, and ever since he and his fiancée began planning their nuptials, they said they would be having a child-free wedding.

So, this past April, they sent out invitations detailing this preference for their wedding– which will be happening in October.

And there were a few reasons why they made this decision. First of all, their guest list is between 90 and 100 people– meaning that, if kids were allowed to go, there would easily be between 15 and 20 children under the age of 10.

On top of that, he really just is not a fan of kids. Sure, he is the oldest sibling in a large family and has eight nieces and nephews. He also likes to think that he is a ton of fun.

“But still, I’m not a fan of kids,” he said.

To his surprise, his fiancée felt the exact same way about having kids at their wedding, too. They simply agreed that having so many children there would just be too much.

Yet, now that they are three months away from their ceremony, his sister has decided to confront him about the wedding rule.

Apparently, his sister recently sent him “straight novels” over text.

“About how her husband won’t make the wedding on the principle that if the kids aren’t invited, then he won’t come,” he revealed.

