His Fiancée Dumped Him And Said She Never Loved Him, But Now She Wants Him Back, And His Sister Is Pressuring Him To Give Her Another Chance

Sometimes, our family members get too involved in our relationships. Relatives can be nosy, and sometimes, they need to mind their business.

One man recently had an outburst with his sister after she kept telling him what he needed to do with his ex-fiancée.

He’s 24 and was with his ex-fiancée for seven years. About six months ago, she dropped a major bomb on him and told him she realized she had never loved him and broke up with him because she claimed he was holding her back.

“She was not interested in therapy, and I am not in the habit of begging someone to stay, so I helped her pack and dropped her off at a hotel, which is what she wanted, and where she asked to be left,” he recalled.

He’s been taking this break-up hard but stood strong when his ex called him about a month ago, crying and saying she had made a mistake and wanted to go home to him again. He hung up on her because he firmly believed that you shouldn’t let someone tell you they don’t want you more than once.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t been able to get his family to drop the subject of his ex-fiancée, especially the women.

They all believe he should hear her out and give her a chance to make things right. However, he doesn’t want to hear it.

His sister, who’s 27-years-old and has had her own messy relationships, took things one step further the other day and called him out of the blue to tell him what he should do with his ex.

His sister kept implying that he did something wrong in his relationship and would be the bigger person if he called his ex back. He kept trying to brush his sister off, but she kept prying, so he snapped.

