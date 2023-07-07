His Fiancée Has Waited 10 Years To Marry Him, And Her Dream Wedding Is Lavish, Whereas He Just Wants To Get Married At The Courthouse

Can you imagine waiting and saving for ten years to get married only to find out you can’t have the dream wedding you want?

One man recently shot down his fiancée’s dream wedding plan for being too expensive even though she claims her parents can help pay for the bulk of it.

He’s 32 and has been engaged to his 31-year-old fiancée Ella for a whopping 10 years. They got engaged after their first year of college but decided to wait all these years to get into a better place financially.

Finally, they’re starting to look into wedding planning and would like to get married soon.

When starting to plan, there were a lot of things they agreed on. The guest list is small and comprises mostly family, they agree on the kind of venue and food they want, and they agree on having a photographer and videographer there to document their day.

However, they’ve been disagreeing on the setting of the wedding.

Ella wants to get married abroad next year and for the wedding festivities to span over five days so that their wedding plays out more like a vacation than a traditional one.

“I put my foot down and told her that it would be hard for everyone to fly out for so long, and it would be expensive for the guests who would have to book time off to attend,” he said.

“We can afford it, but it would also be expensive for us.”

