His Girlfriend Asked To Open Up Their Relationship, And He Broke Up With Her On The Spot

This 43-year-old guy has been with his 36-year-old girlfriend, Fran, for over two and a half years. And he really thought that things were going great, which was why he even planned to ask Fran to move in.

But, more recently, he realized that his girlfriend had been acting a bit distant. That’s why he decided to give it a bit more time and try to figure out what was up.

For context, he had been cheated on in the past, too. So, he likes to be extra cautious whenever there might be some signs of infidelity.

Well, his girlfriend wound up coming to him this past Friday and making a big speech– asking him to have an open relationship!

Once Fran was done with her “presentation,” he decided to ask if she had a specific person in mind. He had a gut feeling that his girlfriend was already interested in someone else and looked at this question as a “trick” to get Fran to tell him what he already knew.

And surprise, surprise– his girlfriend wound up revealing that she did have someone in mind. So, to him, that means that Fran had already done something with the person or is planning to.

“I strongly believe that in a monogamous relationship, when someone asks to open it, it is because that person saw something else out there and is ready to try it instead of working on the relationship,” he explained.

“Basically, it is blindsiding his or her partner.”

So, while Fran tried to sell him on the idea that an open relationship could be great for both of them, he just got up and walked around the apartment.

