The Guy Who Bullied Her For 6 Years Throughout Her Childhood Slid Into Her DMs Calling Her Gorgeous And Asking Her To Go On A Date With Him

As an avid reader, I’ve read almost every type of romance trope there is. Friends to lovers, enemies to lovers, age gap, etc. There are so many to read and to watch, as many books are made into movies.

Most of the relationships or dating stories I’ve heard or experienced haven’t been like the books. I know that there are some couples out there that have had epic love stories that are hard to believe, but sometimes it’s hard to believe.

One TikToker who goes by @rori_b is at the beginning of what might turn out to be an enemies-to-lovers romance story.

Rori B took to TikTok when her childhood bully messaged her asking her out. And she reacted the opposite of what most would have.

“It’s official. I’ve come full circle. I was on my Instagram today, and I open my DMs. And who do I have a message from? You guys are never gonna guess. Ready, Ready? My bully,” she said.

If this was me, I would have ignored the message. Granted, I’m all for forgiving and forgetting some things.

But if the person bullied me throughout my childhood, I wouldn’t even acknowledge the message.

“From middle and high school. Six-plus years of bullying from this man. And what does this message say, ‘You’re really pretty, and we should hang out.’ Who knows me? I know me, So Rori obviously calls him out.” she continued.

Yes, girl, call that guy out.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.