His Girlfriend Called Him Controlling After He Locked Their Back Door So She Can’t Leave It Open When She Wanders Around The Neighborhood On Her Middle Of The Night Walks

When you have a close friend or family member who tends to be reckless, it can be incredibly stressful.

One young man consistently worries about his wayward girlfriend and her late-night walks, so he upset her after he began locking the doors in their home from the inside at night.

He’s 22 and lives with his 21-year-old girlfriend. While he loves her, he has a problem with her having some wanderlust issues.

“I’m almost positive she has some form of ADHD because she is incredibly forgetful and, at times, careless,” he said.

“She’ll do things like leave her purses, books, phone, and at times, keys in the car. Boil an egg on the stove and only remember once the water has completely evaporated and is burning, as well as other appliance-related problems.”

His girlfriend has sworn to him in the past that she’ll go to a doctor to seek help for these issues, but she hasn’t done so.

They recently moved in together, and he couldn’t help but notice that his girlfriend has taken on a dangerous new habit.

Occasionally, his girlfriend will leave their house through their back door around 1:00-2:00 am and will walk around their rural neighborhood for hours.

Sometimes, she even leaves to do this with a low battery percentage on her phone. He has no idea why she feels the need to leave their home in the middle of the night, and it makes him very uncomfortable.

