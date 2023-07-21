His Wife Lost It When He Told Her That He Let Their Girls Walk To A Local Playground By Themselves

This 40-year-old father and his 39-year-old wife, Debbie, have two daughters together, who are 8 and 7-years-old.

He and his wife typically spend their days working from home, but every once in a while, they will have to go into the office.

Since their jobs are pretty flexible, they don’t hire any daycare for their daughters when they are out of school for the summer.

Recently, while he was working at home, Debbie needed to head into the office. By the time the afternoon rolled around, his daughters were getting pretty bored of being in the house and wanted to go and play at their school’s playground.

Even though it was only 3/4 of a mile away from their home, he told them that he couldn’t take them because of the work he had to do. So, he decided that he would let them walk there and play by themselves.

Since they live near a fairly busy road with no crosswalks, he walked with them across that road before sending them on their way.

He let them take an extra cell phone with them and asked them to call him once they reached the playground and again when they were ready to come home so that he could walk across the busy road with them again.

“They made it there just fine and called [as] I asked them to,” he explained.

Around 30 minutes later, Debbie called him to ask what the girls were up to. When he told her that they were at the school playground, she lost it, was super concerned for her children’s safety, and drove over there right away to check on them. They ended up being just fine and even made a couple of new friends at the playground.

