She Started Hiding Junk Food From Her Boyfriend Since He Eats It All Without Sharing, And He Went Ballistic When He Thought She Ate It All

This 43-year-old woman and her 44-year-old boyfriend have been together and lived together for many years.

They do not have any kids, and she feels like they have good communication and a good relationship. However, there is one thing in particular that has gotten on her nerves.

The couple uses a joining account for buying food and will usually grocery shop a couple of times per month.

Typically, she’ll be the one to cook dinner, and she tries to get them to stay away from junk food, but every once in a while, she will purchase some guilty pleasure snacks for them to enjoy on the weekends.

However, she tends to go to bed early while he tends to stay up late, and some mornings, she will wake up to find out that he ate all of the junk food while she was sleeping.

“I’m talking an entire family-size bag of chips and the entire container of queso, gone in one sitting that I was saving for Friday margaritas,” she explained.

One day, she went to go and make her and her boyfriend some root beer floats to enjoy, with the 2-liter root beet and quart of ice cream that she had bought within the past couple of days. However, they were both totally gone!

“He doesn’t ever replace things. He just gives me a sheepish smile when I ask where the rest of something is, knowing that he ate it all,” she said.

So, recently, after she finished cleaning up the kitchen after dinner, she took it upon herself to hide all of the junk food that was in the pantry in a place where her boyfriend wouldn’t be able to find it.

