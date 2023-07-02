More Than 200 Dogs And Their Wonderful Owners Showed Up To Celebrate At This Man’s 100th Birthday Party

A friendly dog is a wonderful sight to see, no matter how old you are. The warmth and happiness a dog can bring to your heart is hard to beat.

It only makes sense that this elderly gentleman celebrated his birthday with a bunch of canines; dogs are a man’s best friend, after all!

TikTok user Caroline (@carolswag247) shows how they celebrated her grandfather’s 100th birthday with many furry friends!

In her video, Caroline shows a shot of her 100-year-old Pop Pop, Dr. Robert Moore, behind his birthday cake in a room decked out with balloons and decorations.

It’s quickly evident that this man is loved by many, and they want to make this impressive milestone in his life a day to remember.

Caroline and her family asked a few of their dog-owning friends to help them celebrate the big day but had no idea just how big the turnout would be.

Over 200 dogs showed up at the party! That’s double the number of years Pop Pop has been alive!

They were only expecting about 20 to 30 dogs to come to this celebration, so when all of these dogs and their owners showed up to share their birthday wishes, everyone was thrilled.

The video showcases all kinds of dogs, big and small, arriving in all sorts of ways, even in the back of a decorated pickup truck. Caroline’s grandfather sat in front of his house and eagerly met and petted all of the dogs that strolled along. The dogs looked just as excited to greet him!

