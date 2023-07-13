Moving In With Your Significant Other? Here’s How You Can Effortlessly Merge Your Home Decor Styles Together Without Having Any Arguments Along The Way

Moving in with your significant other sounds fun. Until it’s time to start decorating your new place, that is. You may love each other, but do you love the same furniture pieces or wall colors? Probably not.

It’s hard to stay agreeable when your vision is to cultivate an aesthetically pleasing neutral color palette while your partner wants to keep his navy blue bedsheets from college.

Decorating a home is an experience that is not to be taken lightly. Your choices in decor will have a lasting impact on your surroundings.

They also reflect your personal tastes, so when your partner disapproves of your ideas, that can lead to arguments and hurt feelings. Plus, home decor always involves finances, which can be a sore subject among many couples.

However, it is possible to seamlessly merge your different interior design styles and make decorating your new place a fun, argument-free experience.

If you and your significant other are about to decorate your first home as a couple, here’s how you can put together a space that suits you both.

Find Common Ground With A Color Scheme

Start by picking a couple of colors that you both gravitate toward. Decide on a base color first, then a few accent colors that will be incorporated throughout your home.

The base color will be the main color of your home for furniture items, walls, and textiles. The accent colors will show up in your artwork, throw pillows, and other decor pieces.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.