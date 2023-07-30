She Arrived Home From A Trip To A Disgusting Apartment That Her Boyfriend Just Wants Her To Clean Up, And She Thinks This May Be A Dealbreaker

This 22-year-old woman currently lives with her 21-year-old boyfriend, who works full-time. She, on the other hand, works in addition to going to school.

They also split all of their expenses, including things like rent and grocery bills. But, when it comes to completing responsibilities around their home, she has to do absolutely everything.

From cooking and cleaning to packing lunches and taking care of their laundry, she handles it. In the beginning, she didn’t mind doing these things for her boyfriend, either.

That was because, some nights, he would offer to pitch in. For instance, after she made dinner, he would offer to clean up.

On other days, they would switch chores such as vacuuming or cleaning the bathroom. She also genuinely enjoyed baking and cooking as a creative outlet to clear her head.

“But recently, I think he’s gotten a bit too comfortable because he will not do anything,” she revealed.

“Over time, it’s gotten to be less and less! Before we moved in together, we were together for three years, and he was never this messy.”

This past month, once more incident fully sent her over the edge, too.

It all began when she decided to go away on a family trip for one week. Prior to leaving, she asked her boyfriend to water her plants because, of course, she didn’t want them to die.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.