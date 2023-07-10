She Came Across A Gruesome Photo While She Was Swiping On A Dating App

One of the most important elements of your dating profile is your photos. It can make or break your chances of landing a date.

When scrolling through dating apps, you’re bound to come across some very unflattering photos that definitely won’t get you to swipe right.

A TikTok creator who goes by the handle @sawpottery is talking about the craziest photo she’s ever seen on a dating site.

“I just saw a complete severed leg on Tinder. Blood, guts, bone–the whole nine yards, propped up in a hospital bed,” she said.

In a comment, she revealed that she ended up reporting the photo. And she had to stare at it for a while before figuring out what it was.

Once the realization struck, she was left in horror and disbelief. What would possess a person to post something like that online?

First impressions are key when it comes to dating apps. People decide within mere seconds of looking at your photos whether they want to reach out to you or not. And a severed leg surely isn’t going to attract many suitors.

So with this in mind, here are a few quick tips on what types of photos you should include in your dating profile if you want to receive more matches.

Incorporate a mix of portraits and full-body pictures of yourself participating in a variety of activities as well as different poses and facial expressions. Sameness is boring. The point is to give people a peek into your personality and interests.

