She Ended Things With A Guy After He Condescendingly Implied That She Could Only Afford Her Million Dollar Home Because She Got Help From Her Family

Have you ever been dating a person where things were going really well during the first couple of dates, and then they say something that just completely turns you off?

One woman recently had to end things with a guy after he condescendingly implied she could only afford her home because she got help from her family.

She’s 29 and was dating a 38-year-old guy named Zack, whom she met on Hinge. He seemed like a pretty cool guy who wasn’t judgmental. Unfortunately, the other night, she figured out that’s not the case.

She has a great job and works very hard. Because of that, she’s been able to move to a high-cost-of-living neighborhood, the same one that Zack lives in. Her house cost around $1 million, and she was able to pay for it all on her own.

Her story is especially impressive because she grew up in a low-income family and started from the bottom.

“Zack works at a non-profit and is not as financially privileged as me, which I do not care about at all,” she said.

“But he stayed [over] the [other] night, and this morning, he made a comment that just left a bad taste in my mouth.”

Zack implied that her parents had helped her pay for her expensive home. He said something along the lines of “It’s cool how you were able to buy this place. It’s awesome when family can help.”

She immediately was offended and felt like Zack was being very condescending and patronizing.

