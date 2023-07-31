She Felt Used After She Babysat For Her Boyfriend’s Best Friend But Never Got Paid At All

This 27-year-old woman and her 30-year-old boyfriend have been together for more than two years. She’s met everyone that he is close to in his life, including his best friend and his best friend’s wife and 1-year-old son.

She was not super close with them, but had no problems with them either. Still, she was surprised when the wife asked her if she would babysit their child once a week.

Initially, the wife said that she could drop him off at her place until she realized the drive would be about 30 minutes long.

The wife then suggested that she just come over to their house each week to watch the child and explained that she wouldn’t be able to pay her very much money.

She didn’t mind; she didn’t intend to take money from them, but she thought that the couple would at least help to pay for her gas, but she was mistaken.

“It’s been over a month now that I’ve been watching him once a week for around six hours, and they haven’t offered me a cent,” she explained.

A few weeks in, the wife offered to make her some bread, but the following week, she forgot to make it.

The week after that, the wife had made herself a fresh loaf but said she forgot to make her any. Even though she really doesn’t need her to make her bread, she thought the whole thing was pretty odd and disrespectful.

Additionally, at a get-together, she overheard the wife talking about how she had dropped her child off at her grandmother’s house that day and how the grandmother mentioned that it was common to give a little bit of money to people if they were watching your children.

