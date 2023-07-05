She’s Sharing A Dessert Recipe Passed Down To Her By Her Grandma, And It’s Called Butterscotch Lush

Do you need a dessert recipe that keeps stress levels low and makes entertaining effortless? Here’s an amazing treat that’s perfect for wrapping up a great meal.

TikToker Carman Wilken (@whatsmomcookin) is sharing a dessert recipe passed down to her by her grandmother, who used to make it for almost all of their family get-togethers.

This decadent dessert is called butterscotch lush, and it is made up of four layers! It features a rich, buttery crust, cream cheese, sweet butterscotch pudding, and a whipped topping.

One of the best things about this lush dessert is that you can substitute the butterscotch pudding for any flavor you like, and it won’t affect the recipe. Whether you choose to incorporate pistachio, chocolate, or banana pudding, it will win over the crowd.

Start by crushing up a package of pecan sandies in a food processor. Then, add the cookies to a bowl and mix in half a cup of flour and one stick of melted butter.

Stir everything together thoroughly. Next, transfer the mixture to a nine-by-thirteen baking dish. Make sure to press it evenly into the bottom of the dish. To do this, you can either use your hands or a spatula.

Once the mixture is pressed into the pan, place it into the oven at 325 degrees Fahrenheit for ten minutes so that it can set.

Meanwhile, get to work on the second layer of the dessert. You’ll need twelve ounces of softened cream cheese, a cup and a half of powdered sugar, and one cup of thawed Cool Whip. Use a hand mixer to combine the ingredients together.

Set it aside and move on to the dessert’s next layer as you let the cookie crust cool. Grab two boxes of butterscotch-flavored instant pudding and mix them with three and a quarter cups of milk.

