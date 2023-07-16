She Gave Her Boyfriend Attitude After He Proposed To Her In A Dirty Parking Lot And Didn’t Get Down On One Knee

Sometimes women get proposed to in a place and time where they genuinely weren’t expecting.

One woman feels terribly guilty for giving her boyfriend attitude after he proposed to her in a dirty parking lot.

She recently celebrated her 21st birthday. She’s a young mom and has a daughter with her boyfriend.

She spent her birthday with the two of them and a few other friends. They went bowling and had a lot of fun. Her boyfriend planned the entire day himself, and she was very happy.

Towards the end of the night, she asked her boyfriend if they could hit an arcade before heading home, and he told her no, that they couldn’t afford it.

This bummed her out, and she was in a bit of a sour mood as they started heading to the back of the bowling alley to get to their car.

While walking through the smelly, dirty space, her boyfriend told her their daughter had a surprise for her.

She thought he was joking around and insinuated that the “surprise” was a dirty diaper, and he expected her to change their daughter, as it was a joke they’d made a few times before.

She got sassy with him and told him it was his turn to change their daughter’s diaper, blowing him off.

