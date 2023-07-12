She Has A Recipe For A Grinder Pasta Salad, Which Is Packed With Crisp Iceberg Lettuce, Juicy Tomatoes, And Savory Meats And Cheeses

If you’re going on a beach picnic sometime soon, take this dish with you for your lunch! It’ll give you all your energy back after baking in the sun and catching waves throughout the day.

TikToker Kim Pauckner (@bigmommakimbo7) is sharing a grinder salad recipe, which is a salad version of the traditional grinder sandwich.

It’s packed with crisp iceberg lettuce, juicy tomatoes, refreshing cucumber, savory meat, and cheese and topped off with a creamy Italian dressing.

With this recipe, you can cut down on carbs since there is no bread in sight while still enjoying all the flavors and textures of a grinder sandwich.

The grinder sandwich gained popularity on TikTok not too long ago, but it’s actually been around for years.

It is said that the term “grinder” originated in New England during the early twentieth century because of how difficult it was to chew the dense Italian bread.

So you essentially had to “grind” your teeth to eat it.

Well, with the grinder salad, that’s a struggle you don’t have to worry about. You get all the good parts of the sandwich in every bite without any tough crust getting in the way. Here’s how to make this dish.

Start by boiling your choice of pasta. Then, drain it and let it cool completely. Once the pasta is cooled, add shredded lettuce, halved cherry tomatoes, black olives, sliced cucumber, chopped salami, cheese cubes, and pepperoncini peppers.

