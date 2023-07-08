She Refused To Let Her Niece Wear Pajamas To Her Wedding, Even Though The Little Girl Threw A Fit And Didn’t Want To Put On The Flower Girl Dress

This woman just got married last weekend. And everything was going wonderfully the morning of her wedding until her sister, who was a bridesmaid, showed up with her 3-year-old niece.

Her niece was supposed to be the flower girl at her wedding, but the little girl was just wearing pajamas. Still, she didn’t read too much into it at first since it was the morning, and she just assumed both her sister and niece would change before the ceremony.

Well, her sister did wind up changing. However, when it came time to put the flower girl’s dress on her niece, the little girl just threw a massive tantrum.

“This was a dress my niece had worn before. The tags were cut off,” she clarified.

“It wasn’t a fancy dress by any means.”

Regardless, her niece refused to put on the outfit. And eventually, her sister stated that the dress simply was not worth the struggle before claiming that her niece did not need to wear it.

At that point, she turned to her sister and asked what the backup plan was. But to her surprise, there really wasn’t one. Instead, her sister actually said that her niece would just wear the pajamas.

For context, the pajamas were a pink, two-piece set with cartoon eggs, toast, milk, and juice boxes on them. According to her, her niece’s pajamas were not even clean, either. Rather, they actually had the little girl’s breakfast smeared all over them!

“My niece was the flower girl. And I said from the start I don’t care what my she wears, so long as it matched the color scheme– which this didn’t,” she explained.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.