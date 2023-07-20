She Submitted A Written Complaint Against Her Professor Because She Couldn’t See How Else She Could Fix A Major Issue Going On In His Class

This 21-year-old girl is taking summer courses at the university that she attends. At her school, rules on cell phone usage in class are up to the professor to make.

While many professors let the students make those decisions for themselves, others will mark it down in their list of names, and the more a student uses their phone, the more it will negatively impact their grade in the class.

As a student, she doesn’t really care if her peers are using their phones because, most of the time, it’s not a distraction to her and her learning.

However, some professors of hers make a point to stop lecturing and call out any student who is using their phone during class time.

While some of them will quickly tell them to put their phone away, others will really spend the time to talk down on the student’s behavior.

“As this is a summer session, we already have a limited number of classes, and it’s difficult when this professor is stopping class every few minutes,” she explained.

Although she knows none of this would be happening if people just stopped using their phones in class, that is not the issue in her eyes.

What bothers her the most is professors who repeatedly stop teaching just to lecture a student about using their phone. She even tried to talk to her professor after class about this, but he didn’t give her the time of day.

One day, one of the usual phone users was on her phone in class yet again, and the professor dropped everything to tell her off.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.