She Was Accused Of Outshining Her Husband After She Decided To Announce Her Pregnancy At His Birthday Party

Have you ever been accused of “stealing the spotlight” from someone? One woman was accused of outshining her husband after she decided to announce she was pregnant at his birthday party. She’s 24-years-old, and her husband is 29.

He recently celebrated his birthday, and although he doesn’t normally like to make a big fuss over birthdays, she threw him a birthday party and invited his family because some of them are moving abroad this year.

The day before his birthday, she found out she was pregnant with their first baby and was super excited.

She wanted to share the news with her husband in a special way, so she decided it would be best to tell him on his birthday.

She knew everyone at her husband’s birthday party would be thrilled and enthusiastic upon hearing her news.

So instead of pulling her husband aside and revealing she was pregnant privately, she made a big announcement in the middle of the party.

“My husband was, of course, the happiest one, but after that, the rest of the party was all about me and the baby,” she explained.

Some of the guests at the birthday party were so distracted and excited by her baby news that they forgot to wish her husband a happy birthday.

“I kind of felt bad for taking the attention away from him, but he didn’t even seem to mind it,” she added.

