Her Grandma Gave Her $100 As A Graduation Gift, And After She Gave The Money Back, Her Family Called Her Ungrateful

This 18-year-old girl recently graduated with a college degree and has been accepted into a business school for the following year.

Her sister was also recently accepted to med school, and the two siblings received a gift from their grandmother.

It all began while the family was out for dinner to celebrate her grandmother’s birthday, and they had a lovely evening watching her open gifts, eat cake, and enjoy the night.

Then, just before they all left the restaurant, her grandmother gave her three grandchildren an envelope filled with around $100. To her and her sister as a congratulatory gift and to her brother, just to be fair.

Each envelope also had a sweet and personalized message inside and was overall very thoughtful of the grandmother.

However, she nearly immediately handed back the envelope of money to her grandmother, explaining that while it was appreciated, she would keep the card but would not accept the money.

Meanwhile, her brother was very gracious toward the grandmother, and her sister nearly jumped at the opportunity to take the unexpected cash.

“It was my grandmother’s birthday, she is getting older, and I don’t want to take any money from her. She can save it for her vacation next year or use it for an upcoming birthday or something,” she explained.

While her grandmother was a bit bummed that she wouldn’t accept the money, she was confident that she would understand.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.