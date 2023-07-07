She Wore Crocs To Her Sister’s Wedding After She Hurt Her Ankle, And Her Sister Called Her Footwear Choice Rude

If you injure yourself right before an important event, sometimes you have to sacrifice style for comfort.

For instance, if you hurt your ankle right before a wedding, you shouldn’t still be expected to wear fancy shoes, right?

One woman recently got scolded by her sister after she wore Crocs to her wedding because she hurt her ankle the day before.

Her sister chose to get married in the Lake District in the U.K., which is a beautiful area full of hiking trails. Her sister had an outdoor wedding with a small guest list in a pretty spot. Since it was such a small wedding, many guests stayed in the Lake District for the week leading up to the wedding so that it would be like a vacation.

Their family is full of seasoned runners and hikers, so the day before the wedding, she and her parents decided to run and hike a 12K trail. She figured it wouldn’t be too challenging, considering she usually runs long distances. However, she had a bad fall while on the trail and hurt her ankle.

The only options for footwear she had for her sister’s wedding were athletic sneakers, heels, and Crocs. So, on her sister’s wedding day, she put on her heels for the official photos and then changed into her Crocs to stay comfortable during everything else.

“My sister saw me in my Crocs while I was sat down and asked me why I wasn’t in my heels,” she recalled.

“I explained that I had a bad fall when I was running, and this was more comfortable, and I didn’t want to aggravate my ankle. She wasn’t very happy and said I shouldn’t have gone if it was too risky for me.”

She asked her sister why she would host a multiple-day wedding celebration in an area with trails if she didn’t want anyone hiking on them.

