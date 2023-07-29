She’s Sharing A Recipe For Lemon And Boursin Pasta That Only Takes 15 Minutes For You To Make

When life gives you lemons, use them to make a summery pasta filled with vibrant colors and flavors.

TikToker Sammy (@sammymontgoms) is sharing a fifteen-minute recipe for lemon and Boursin pasta that’s perfect for date nights or for when you want a meatless dinner.

Boursin is a soft, creamy, slightly crumbly French cheese that contains savory herbs and coats your tongue with a rich flavor.

It is made from cow’s milk and is often used in dips, spreads, and other appetizers.

If you can’t find any Boursin, you can substitute it with cream cheese or goat cheese since the texture is very similar to both.

Start by boiling a pot of water to cook your pasta in. Sammy uses casarecce, which are just short, twisted noodles with a lot of nooks and crannies to hold the sauce. Don’t forget to reserve some pasta water and set it aside for later!

Then, chop up half of a yellow onion and two large garlic cloves. Fry them in a pan with two tablespoons of butter and a tablespoon of olive oil.

Next, slice a lemon in half and place the halves face down in the pan to infuse more of the citrus flavor into the dish.

After cooking the onions, garlic, and lemon for about five minutes, add a one-eighth teaspoon of salt and a quarter teaspoon of chili flakes.

