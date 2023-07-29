She Says That She Got A Creepy Guy Fired For High Fiving Her

This 26-year-old woman has been traveling around Asia for the past few months, staying in hostels to save money and meet new people. But, she chooses to wear a fake engagement ring so that no one will attempt to hit on her during her travels.

At the latest hostel she has been staying at, a 20-something-year-old guy named Joe introduced himself as one of the employees, and while he typically moves between a few different hostels, he said that this particular one was his favorite.

Right off the bat, she found Joe to be a bit creepy, and the more interactions she had with him, the more she thought this. He would often give her super intense eye contact and ask her where she was headed off to when she headed to her bedroom at the end of the night.

Sometimes, he would give her high fives but then hold on to her hand and give her hugs around her neck.

One morning, she was wearing a tank top, and while she was ordering breakfast, Joe came up and massaged her bare shoulders.

He even requested to follow her on Instagram, but she never gave him that information, so she has no idea how he even found it in the first place.

“I don’t even know this guy and only met him yesterday! I heard from some of the other girls in the hostel they have had the same experience and also find him creepy,” she explained.

She didn’t feel comfortable calling him out for his creepy behavior because, in instances where she had done that in the past, the guys would either become more creepy and aggressive or just accuse her of leading them on.

So alternatively, she decided to speak to a female employee at the hostel. She requested to remain anonymous and asked if the employees could have a discussion with Joe about his behavior.

