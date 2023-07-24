The Stress of Cooking Lobster Is Magnified By The Expensive Price Tag, But Here’s How You Can Perfectly Cook Lobster Right At Home

In general, cooking seafood can be a daunting task. If you’re not experienced with cooking seafood, it can go from being not quite done to overcooked in a matter of minutes. And when it comes to lobster, the stakes are even higher.

The stress of cooking lobster is magnified by their expensive price tag and the fact that they’re considered a delicacy.

If the idea of handling a whole lobster is too intimidating, opt for lobster tails instead. Lobster tails are simpler to deal with and less costly, but they still make a fancy dinner!

So, let’s get into the process of how to prepare lobster tails properly. It may be a lot easier than you were led to believe.

First, you will need to cut the lobster shell open. Hold it in one hand, and use a pair of kitchen shears to cut vertically across the center of the hard top shell. Make sure not to cut through the wide end of the tail.

Next, you’ll need to open up the shell to expose the meat. Spread the cut shell apart, and separate the meat with your thumbs. But keep the meat attached at the end of the tail.

There are a few different methods of cooking lobster tails, some of which include grilling, boiling, broiling, and baking. If you have frozen lobster tails, they must thaw prior to being cooked.

Before tossing your lobster tails onto the grill on a balmy summer evening, grease the grill’s rack and brush the meat with melted butter.

Then, cook the lobster on medium heat with the meat sides down for six minutes. Turn them over, coat them in more melted butter, and cook for another six to eight minutes.

