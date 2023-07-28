When Kids Miss Out On Adventurous Play, They Have Little Opportunity To Take Risks And Challenges Themselves

Even as adults, most of us can still recall childhood memories of playing outside with friends, which may have involved activities such as zooming through the streets on bikes and jumping from swings at great heights.

Those activities might sound a little unsafe, but they were integral to helping us gauge risk and develop an understanding of our capabilities.

However, times are different now. Kids don’t seem to be getting as much unstructured playtime outdoors.

Instead, much of playtime nowadays seems to consist of electronic devices, arranged playdates, and short recesses at school, all of which usually involve constant adult supervision.

Less time is spent simply wandering in nature. With a decrease in adventurous play comes an increase in physical and emotional problems, like childhood obesity and depression.

When children miss out on adventurous play, they have little opportunity to take risks and challenge themselves.

As a result, they don’t get to learn how to tackle obstacles and deal with negative feelings. Risky activities serve as teaching moments to help lead your child toward making better choices and taking the proper precautions.

At its core, adventurous play is a type of play that inspires kids to engage with their surroundings without major restrictions. Children choose what to play with, who to play with, where to play, and for how long they play.

It places emphasis on trying new things and figuring out how things work at a pace with which they’re comfortable. The play also relies on exercising a valuable source–a child’s imagination.

