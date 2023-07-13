You Might Not Know That You Need To Be Cleaning Your Shower Drain, And Here’s How You Can Do That

You stepped into the shower, ready to wash away the day, only to notice the water pooling at your feet. You may also detect an unpleasant odor that doesn’t seem to go away, even with scented candles.

The main culprits that usually lead to a clogged and smelly drain are long hair, soap scum, and skin particles. These substances tend to build up over time, which eventually impacts the flow of water.

Unfortunately, shower drains aren’t going to unclog themselves, so it’s up to you to clean them. But at least most shower drainage issues can be taken care of pretty quickly! You just have to know how to do it the right way.

As a general rule of thumb, clean out your shower drain at least once a month. When you go to tackle this chore, make sure you have a drain snake at the ready.

Push the snake into the drain. You’ll know you’ve hit a clog if you start to feel resistance. Then, rotate the snake to catch the clog and slowly pull it out of the drain.

You probably will be grossed out by what emerges from the depths of your shower drain, but that’s just the nature of the task! Dispose of the clog and turn on the shower to rinse away any remaining residue.

Once any obstructions have been removed, pour a cleaning solution down your drain. This can be a store-bought drain cleaner or a homemade mixture of baking soda and vinegar.

For a chemical-based cleaner, follow the instructions on the label to ensure that you’re using it properly and safely.

To make the vinegar and baking soda mixture, boil about four cups of water and pour it into the drain, followed by a cup of baking soda and a cup of distilled white vinegar.

