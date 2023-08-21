Avoid These Top Five Mistakes That Newly-Engaged Couples Tend To Make

Saying “yes” and officially getting engaged marks the start of a brand-new and exciting period in your relationship.

But while the time leading up to your wedding might seem like another (even better) honeymoon phase, it’s not uncommon for couples to encounter a different set of challenges.

So, if you really want to enjoy your engagement period with your partner, steer clear of these basic mistakes that soon-to-be newlyweds tend to make.

1. Rushing Into Planning

I get it– you just popped the question or said “yes,” and now it feels like a race to the finish line (the altar).

However, you have to hold your horses a little bit. First of all, jumping headfirst into wedding planning might lead you to make choices that you’ll later rethink. After all, haven’t you ever heard the saying, “Don’t make any decisions when you’re emotional?”

I’m not saying engagements aren’t extremely exciting and worthy of enthusiasm, but if you’re still wearing ultra-rose-colored glasses when you put down deposits, your bank account may hate you later.

Not to mention, you should get to enjoy the special time right after you get engaged with your partner– not get bogged down with planning logistics right away.

So, try to just take things one step at a time and only lay out a plan once you’re actually ready.

