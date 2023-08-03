He And His Wife Took Back The Gift They Bought For Their Niece After She Was Disrespectful To Her Own Guests At Her Wedding

Weddings, while sometimes full of fun, can also be full of drama. This man, 45, attended his 22-year-old niece’s wedding last weekend, and it was unfortunately so dramatic that he and his wife left the reception early, taking their wedding gift with them as they went.

While he is comfortable with addressing conflict, the rest of his family isn’t the same.

“My family can be pushovers. They really hate conflict and will definitely let themselves be run over by someone else in order to not cause a fight,” he explained.

On Saturday, he and his wife attended his niece’s wedding. The ceremony was held at 3:30 p.m. and ended an hour later. The reception was going to start at 5 p.m. and was held at a brewery 15 minutes away from the church.

Apparently, the people working at the brewery for the reception wouldn’t open the bar or start serving appetizers until the bride and groom arrived.

The wedding party, which was made up of four sorority sisters of the bride and four fraternity brothers of the groom, took one limo to the reception, while a second limo took the bride and groom’s parents, grandparents, and siblings. He said that the bride and groom were young and had decided against having any family members in their wedding party.

He and his wife got to the brewery for the reception at around 4:50 p.m. at around the same time, the limo with the bride and groom’s family members arrived.

At 5 p.m., when the reception was supposed to start, all 150 guests had arrived, but not the limo with the bride, groom, and wedding party. Then, all of the guests were kept waiting.

“The wedding coordinator was getting so enraged as it was 5:45 p.m. and no wedding party. We are all just standing around with no food or drinks,” he said.

