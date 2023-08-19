He Unblocked His Female Coworker Who Put The Moves On Him After His Girlfriend Refused To Block Her Ex Who Sent Her A Shady Text

When exes reach out to us after we’ve moved on, things can get messy. This can cause jealousy within our relationships, whether that jealousy is warranted or not.

Because of this, boundaries are absolutely crucial.

This man and his girlfriend have been dating for two years.

The main argument they’ve had throughout their relationship involves the boundaries that should be in place for exes and friends of the opposite gender. Recently, this constant disagreement has escalated.

“Out of the blue, she gets this dodgy text from her ex. She didn’t spill all the beans, but it was dodgy enough to get my radar beeping,” he said.

So, he told his girlfriend to block her ex. But she didn’t seem thrilled about that idea.

“She’s all, ‘Nah, that’d be harsh.’ And I’m here scratching my head, thinking, does she like this drama? She’s all defensive, swearing it’s not like that,” he explained.

However, even though it clearly seemed as if the messages from his girlfriend’s ex were stressing her out, she refused to block him, and he didn’t understand why.

“Now, let’s flip the script. The next evening, I told my girlfriend about this coworker,” he shared.

