He Wants To Tell His Teen Son That He Can’t Go To Canada On A Camping Trip With His Girlfriend And Her Family, But He’s Not Sure If That Would Be Mean of Him To Do

This man has a 15-year-old son, and tomorrow, his son is set to go on vacation to Florida with his mom and his 17-year-old sister.

This vacation was planned several months back, and it’s supposed to be a fun end-of-summer thing before his sister goes abroad for 4 months to study.

He’s been divorced from the mom of his kids since 2016, and although things got ugly right after they split up, they are on decent terms now, and they communicate effectively.

“Last night, he (not his mom) tells me he wants to go camping with his 14 y/o girlfriend and her family in Canada, 6 hours away, instead of going on vacation with his mom,” he explained.

“He has known his GF for 8 months but has only spent time with her on 2 occasions as she lives in Canada. He said his mom is ok with him going, but that I have to get him there and back.”

While he can make room in his schedule to drive his son 6 hours to Canada to go camping with his girlfriend and her family and then pick him up a week later, he doesn’t want to do this.

He doesn’t think his son should be spending a whole week camping in the woods with this family instead of going to Florida with his own family.

To complicate things further, his son’s mom has said absolutely nothing to him about the whole camping thing, just that she can’t get their son to or from Canada. That’s it.

“So it seems instead she has conveniently painted me into the corner and made it so I have to be the one to tell him no if I don’t feel like driving 12 hours this weekend and next and giving up my plans,” he said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.