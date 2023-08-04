Her Coworker Constantly Goes On About Her Disability, And She Wants To Tell Her That It’s Making Her Distracted At Work

This 30-year-old woman has a coworker named Janet, who is around her age. She says that Janet’s entire persona is built around the fact that she is technically disabled.

Janet will only talk about her disability to the point where it makes her not that great at her job because she’s not focusing on work; she’s focusing on her disability.

“She’ll take private doctor’s calls in front of customers, every conversation with her is how bad her latest blood test looked, and she calls out sick constantly,” she explained.

“She’s told me that her doctor thinks she shouldn’t even be working and should take disability instead, but she refuses, and now the entire team has to assume she won’t show up for her shift and cover for the chaos that brings.”

She does blame the manager more than Janet for permitting Janet to call out sick randomly all the time without having a solution in place.

But everything she mentioned isn’t really what’s irritating her about Janet. She works really hard, minds her own business, and isn’t at her job to make friends.

Janet did make a comment a few days ago that has made her feel like it’s hard to work in her presence ever since.

The topic of migraines came up, and Janet was going on and on about how she gets them, and the pain is awful.

Janet then made a comment about how migraines are similar to seizures, and while she has never had a seizure, her own migraines have to be just as terrible as seizures or worse.

