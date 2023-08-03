Her Sister Has Been Pregnant For 8 Years In A Row, So When Her Sister Announced That She’s Pregnant Again With Twins, She Couldn’t Hide Her Disappointment

This 21-year-old girl has an older sister who is 32, and her sister has been married for the last 8 years.

Her sister also has been pregnant every year for 8 years in a row, and she has 6 kids with her husband.

She does babysit for her sister sometimes, but her kids are such a disaster and have zero respect for adults, so it’s a real chore having to do this.

Her sister last gave birth 5 months ago to baby number six. But just yesterday, her sister announced that she is pregnant yet again, and this time, it’s twins.

Although the rest of their family was quick to congratulate her sister, she couldn’t manage to hide her disappointment.

She didn’t mean to say what was on her mind out loud, which was that her husband should leave her alone already, but it came out anyway.

Her sister shot her daggers and dragged her off into another room to speak to her. Her sister demanded to know why she would say what she did out loud.

“I told her that she and her husband have been pregnant every year for the last 8 years and that she needs to take a break,” she explained.

“I was worried about her having so many babies in such a short time, and I didn’t want anything bad happening to her.”

