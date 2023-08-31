Here Are A Few Essential And Accessible Products You Can Pick Up For Your Back-To-School Makeup Routine

We have officially entered the back-to-school season. How can that be? It’s as if this summer flew by.

While lots of students, no matter what age, tend to dread back-to-school time, it can still be really exciting. If you’ve hit a point in your life where you love wearing make-up and want to wear makeup every day to school, perfecting an easy, quick, yet long-lasting routine can be difficult.

It’s especially difficult if you’re still in high school or middle school and have to take gym classes. But even if you don’t have to change and sweat during gym, school days can be long and cause your make-up to smudge and fade, which is super frustrating.

So, if you’re looking for easy makeup for school and accessible products that will help keep everything looking great, you’ve come to the right place. Here are some essential products for a back-to-school make-up routine.

Primer

As I said, school days are long, and if you’re in high school, you don’t necessarily have a ton of time to reapply certain products throughout the day. Applying a primer before putting on any other make-up products will help keep things in place and prevent smudging!

The E.l.f. Cosmetics Poreless Putty Primer is highly rated, affordable, and found at most drugstores.

Foundation

What kind of foundation you want to wear depends on what type of coverage you like. If you’re in school, you don’t need to be in full, flawless glam. Therefore, a BB or CC cream is a great option for light coverage, and many of them come with extra benefits like moisturizer or SPF.

