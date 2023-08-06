He’s Talking About Why Being Cheated On Isn’t As Bad As You Think

If you’ve ever been cheated on, you know the feelings that come with it are hardly ever simple. It can make you question everything about yourself. It’s not easy to cope with.

The journey toward healing is a process, and at times, it may seem like your entire world is falling apart.

For most people, being cheated on by their significant other is the greatest betrayal and takes a massive chunk out of their self-esteem. But did you know that there are benefits to being cheated on?

It sounds crazy, I know. However, it may eventually become the best thing that has ever happened to you. TikToker @nmitok is talking about why being cheated on may not be as bad as you think.

“There’s going to be a few people trying to get your partner’s attention, and if that external person does succeed in stealing your partner, it’s a blessing,” he said.

“You dodged a bullet. That person was never meant to be in your life. Now, your ex gave you a great opportunity to level up your life and get somebody better.”

Often, when a person gets cheated on, they believe themselves to be at fault because they’re too flawed or not enough for their partner.

However, if your significant other was unfaithful, this mistreatment has nothing to do with your not being good enough and everything to do with them and their own issues.

Once you realize this, you’ll be able to emerge from your broken relationship stronger than ever and with an improved sense of self. Plus, with all that newfound wisdom and experience, you’ll also have a better idea of what to look for in the future.

