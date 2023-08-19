Nervous About Sending Your Kiddo Off To Kindergarten? Here’s How To Prep And Ensure They Feel Comfortable On Their First Day

The first day of kindergarten is a big leap– not only for your tiny tot but also for you.

Parents often experience a mixed bag of feelings when it comes time to send their kids off to kindergarten– ranging from dread and anticipation to excitement and fear.

But this transition in your household is inevitable, and there are plenty of steps you can take to help your soon-to-be kindergartener feel comfortable and confident walking into their first day of school.

Ease Into The Routine

Going from late-morning wake-ups and leisurely breakfasts to early morning rise times and bus trips can be a bit of a shock for young ones.

So, before school goes into session, it’s a great idea to begin getting your child accustomed to the school routine.

Bedtime, wake-up time, and meal schedules should mimic what they’ll experience during the school year for the last week or two of summer. That way, when the first day of school rolls around, your kiddo won’t be surprised.

Make School Supplies Fun

One of the easiest ways to get children excited about something is by involving them in the lead-up process.

